Genge music has been added to new category for the 2024 Grammy Awards





Genge music has now found its place among the prestigious accolades of the music industry’s most celebrated event, the Grammy Awards.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 2025.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will include not one, but three new categories, demonstrating the Recording Academy’s dedication to recognizing diverse musical styles.

Alongside Genge music, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording categories will also debut.

The newly introduced category, Best African Music Performance, will contain a wide range of genres, including Afrobeat, bongo flava, Genge, afro-fusion, Afro-pop, alte, amapiano, Afro-house, Fuji, and Highlife Ghanaian drill, among others.

This expansion reflects the Academy’s commitment to acknowledging the artistic contributions of African music and embracing its rich cultural heritage.

With the addition of these new categories, the 2024 Grammy Awards will feature 102 categories, a significant increase from the previous year.

In 2023, the ceremony boasted a staggering 91 categories, excluding the special awards categories such as the Grammy Global Impact Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award, Technical Grammy Award, Grammy Legend Award, Grammy Hall of Fame Award, The MusiCares Person of the Year Award, and Best Song for Social Change.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, expressed his enthusiasm for the changes in a statement, emphasizing the Academy’s commitment to staying attuned to the music community’s feedback and evolving with the ever-changing musical landscape.

Mason said, “The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.

By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists.”

The inclusion of Genge music in the Grammy Awards marks a significant milestone for the genre and its artists, providing them with a global platform to showcase their talent and contributions.

