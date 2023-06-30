Nairobi County to buy road show truck worth Sh26 million





The Nairobi County government, under Governor Johnson Sakaja, has been allocated funds for the procurement of a road show truck.

This was revealed on Thursday during the presentation of the County Finance, Budget and Appropriations Committee’s 10th report on the review of revenue and expenditure estimates.

The committee, chaired by Mabatini MCA Wilfred Oluoch Odalo, told the House that Sh136 million had been cut from the school feeding programme and reallocated to other programmes, including the procurement of a customised road show truck at a cost of Sh26 million.

Reading the report, Mr Oluoch said the truck would be used by the county to reach out to residents during public participation events.

The Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service desk is under the County Executive Committee member Ms Susan Silantoi and is the desk responsible for maintaining good relations between the Governor’s office and the residents of Nairobi.

All eyes are now on the county to see how it will procure the truck, which is worth the amount allocated.

Our efforts to reach the office of CEC in charge to seek more details on how the county is planning to use the allocated amount were futile as our phone calls went unanswered.

On December last year, the governor launched the first edition of Nairobi Festival, an event that showcased the rich talent and vibes in the county, attracted thousands or people.

The second edition, which the governor promised to be much bigger, has been allocated Sh20million by the County Assembly, which will be shared with the Nairobi Battle of Choirs.

The Nairobi Battle of Choirs is now an annual festival event that showcases the best choirs in Nairobi County, and is aimed at promoting choral music and provide a platform for local choirs to showcase their talent.

