Trio charged with stealing Safaricom cables

Eugene Mukhobi, Ben Makokha and Derrick Mukosero at the Kibera Law Courts where they were charged with stealing Safaricom cables. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Three men allegedly found digging up Safaricom’s internet cables and telecommunication infrastructure have been charged with tampering with a telecommunication plant.

Eugene Mukhobi, Ben Makokha, and Derrick Mukosero are accused of contravening the Kenya information and communications Act of 1998.

They are accused that with intent to commit mischief, tampered with telecommunication plant namely cables by cutting the same along Ngina road within Riruta area of Nairobi on February 24.

The trio is also facing charges of providing telecommunication services without a valid license contrary to the same Act.

They are accused of providing telecommunication services to the general public along in the same area without a valid license

They are charged with committing the offence jointly with others at large.

Safaricom security personnel received a tip-off from the public that the three were interfering with the cables.

They proceeded to the scene and found the trio whom they arrested and recovered the tools they were using.

They were taken to Kabete police station where they were detained after claiming they had been sent by another man to recover the cables.

They denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

They were released on a surety bond of Sh100, 000 and alternative cash bail of a like sum.

The case will be mentioned on March 6.