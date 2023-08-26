Why there is a country-wide blackout: Areas electricity has been restored





Kenya Power has issued a statement in response to a country-wide blackout that commenced on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10 pm.

The company attributed the blackout to a system disturbance that resulted in a loss of power supply across various regions.

“We are working in collaboration with teams from all involved sector partners to facilitate speedy restoration of power supply in the shortest time possible,” Kenya Power said in a statement.

In its statement, the company acknowledged the system disturbance and assured the public that it was working to expedite the restoration of the power supply.

The company expressed regret for any inconveniences caused by the blackout and pledged to provide regular updates to keep Kenyans informed of progress.

By the morning of Saturday, August 26, 2023, Kenya Power announced that the electricity supply had already been restored in the Mount Kenya Region. Engineers from the company were reported to be working tirelessly to restore power to other affected areas.

The statement also mentioned that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) had its power supply reinstated. Initial findings suggested that a fault in one of the generation plants was the cause of the power outage.

The statement further disclosed that power had been successfully restored in other key locations within the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

Prior to the nationwide blackout, Kenya Power had issued a statement detailing planned maintenance-related power outages in Bungoma County.

The affected areas in Kakuywa were listed, and the outage was intended to last for the entirety of Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Locations such as Mwalimu House in Webuye, Munyikana, Malaha, Kituni Sirisia, Lugulu, Misikhu, Namarambi Junction, West Kenya Weigh Bridge, and Makuselwa were among those listed.

Additional areas affected included Sulungai, Wabukhonyi, Kamakuywa, Misemwa, Kamusinde, Maeni, Kaptama, Chesamisi, Kaboywa, Kaptetelio, Kongiti, and adjacent customers.

The power outage highlights the importance of maintaining and upgrading the national electrical grid to ensure reliable energy distribution.

