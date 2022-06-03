Agano Party leader racing against time to remain in presidential contest

Agano Party presidential flag bearer Mwaure Waihiga prays wearing a gunny bag during an interdenominational prayer meeting for the nation at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri County on February 4, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected the presidential applications of Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Friday said the Agano Party candidate failed to meet requirements on his supporters’ identification details.

Mr Waihiga’s candidature, who is also a Senior Counsel, had been endorsed by at least 20 unfunded political parties. He has however been given until today 2pm to resubmit the application for registration as a candidate in the August 9 General Election.

At the same time, the commission has yet again rejected the application of independent candidate James Kamau, who had been given until noon to meet the requirements.

The candidature of the two now hangs in the balance as they are running out of time to beat the commission’s deadline.

The commission is currently verifying the requirements of the listed presidential candidates at the Bomas of Kenya. Among the requirements being needed from all the presidential aspirants is 2,000 signatures of their supporters from at least 24 counties.

The commission has so far cleared only two presidential candidates. Walter Mong’are of the Umoja Summit party was the first candidate to be cleared by the commission after meeting all the requirements.

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah was also cleared on Thursday to enter the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is serving his second and last term of office.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto will present his papers to the commission on Saturday, June 4, while Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga will present his applications on Sunday.