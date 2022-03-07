American actor named Tembo festival brand ambassador





American actor and environmental conservationist, Edward Norton has been named Magical Kenya, Tembo naming festival brand ambassador.

Known for movies such as The Incredible Hulk and The Italian Job, the actor was unveiled by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala over the weekend during an event held at the Nairobi National Park.

It is an adoption program where individuals and corporates can adopt and name elephants at a fee.

“We are proud to announce Edward Norton as the MagicalKenya Tembo Naming brand ambassador who has a life-long commitment to environmental conservation,” the CS said.

In 2010, @EdwardNorton was named a Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity by the @UN, which he primarily focuses on ways to help improve people's understanding of biodiversity and its importance to human wellbeing.#SavetheTembo pic.twitter.com/CLHEmjJxQE — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) March 4, 2022

The Tembo Naming Festival is a conservation endeavour by Magical Kenya to promote conservation through securing a future for elephants and their habitats.

Edward is a committed social and environmental activist. He works closely with the Secretariat of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity to help spotlight the importance of biodiversity to human well-being and to ensure world leaders take appropriate measures to protect the environment.

He is the president of the Board of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, a community conservation organisation that partners with traditional communities in East Africa to conserve key ecosystems by developing sustainable, natural resource-based economic revenues.