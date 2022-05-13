‘Azimio’ bar manager hospitalised after fight over curvaceous waitress





A bar manager in Migori County suffered serious injuries after he foiled plans by three patrons to seduce his curvaceous waitress.

According to a report by the DCI, Mr Oscar Omondi, 28, the manager of Azimio bar in Karangi within Migori County was attacked by the three-machete wielding revelers for ruining their plans.

“He was attacked by three machete wielding revelers as he was closing the bar, after he prevented them from leaving for the night with a newly employed bar waitress,” the DCI report says.

The bar manager is said to have been concerned by the high turnover of his female employees, thanks to the establishment’s ravenous male patrons.

This time, though, the bar manager was determined not to let go of his newest waitress at all costs, a decision that he paid for dearly.

He was unaware that the three customers who were enjoying their drinks were armed with machetes, knives and other crude weapons.

“The trio had patronized the bar for the better part of the evening and would occasionally steal glances at the 22-year-old voluptuous damsel, as she swaggered from one table to another serving thirsty revelers. Unbeknownst to them, the bar manager had taken note of their eye movements following the babe around and the witty remarks that would follow,” the DCI reported.

Mr Omondi is said to have decided to call it a night after noticing the trio was still hanging around well past closing hours.

That is when they pounced on him with their weapons. The assailants also broke into the bar’s counter and made away with unspecified amount of money.

Detectives based in Migori have since launched a manhunt for the suspects, who are side to be well-known individuals.