Bensoul: I wrote viral song ‘Extra Pressure’ for Bien, he rejected it





It’s easier to tell a good song when you hear one. Yes! No!

If you have been logged on to Instagram in the last six days, there is a high chance that you must have come across feeds and posts with the song ‘Extra Pressure’ embedded.

Although the record has no official video yet, ‘Extra Pressure is currently the song that has taken the Kenyan airwaves by storm, replacing the Arbantone banger ‘Anguka Nayo’ by Wadagliz which has been on a high rotation in the last three weeks.

On YouTube as of today August 1st, the two minutes 54 seconds jam is currently trending at number two, behind Diamond Platnumz’s Komasava remix featuring American pop and RnB star Jason Derulo, having garnered slightly over 260,000 views on the streaming platform since its premier six days ago. Komasava Remix also, released six days ago, has attracted over 4.8 million views as of today.

On Boomplay’s trending list as of August 1st, the records hold position eight with slightly over 126,000 streams. At number seven on the same list is Bae Bae by Ruger with 7.5 million streams. Anguka nayo tops the Boomplay’s trending chart with 1.4 million streams as of today.

With just six days since its release, the song is bound to gain more virality if the data currently displayed by the music trending charts is anything to go by.

Bensoul first performed the new release last Sunday at the Blankets and Wine concert hosted at Laurent Gardens, Kasarani.

Speaking of the song, Bensoul revealed that, initially the record was meant to be on Bien Aime’s album but was rejected.

“Extra Pressure featuring Bien is the oldest song in my new album. We wrote the song three years ago. It was meant to be on Bien’s album (Alusa Why are You Topless), but his team rejected it because there were so many things he had planned for his first album (as a solo artiste) and they felt Extra Pressure didn’t fit in. So when they rejected it, I told Bien, please give me back my song,” Bensoul says.

The record written by Bensoul and performed by both, him and Bien is track number three of Bensoul’s second studio album and first album as an independent artist, titled The Party & The After Party. The album contains 15 tracks.