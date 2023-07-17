Bishop Deya acquitted of child theft charges

Televangelist Bishop Gilbert Deya at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi in this picture taken on August 13, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Televangelist Bishop Gilbert Deya at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi in this picture taken on August 13, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Renowned Kenyan televangelist Bishop Gilbert Deya is a free man. This is after a Nairobi court on Monday acquitted him of all the charges of stealing five babies.

Magistrate Robinson Ondieki ruled that the prosecution failed to prove it’s case against the preacher.

The magistrate further ruled that the prosecution brought Bishop Deya to court on mere suspicion after his wife was charged and acquitted of the same charges.

Also read: Exclusive – Kenyan woman who murdered fellow citizen in Saudi Arabia arrested

The preacher was on August 4, 2017 deported to Kenya from the United Kingdom to face child theft charges.

Bishop Deya faced five counts of stealing five children, all aged under 14, between 2002 and 2004, at Mountain View Estate, Nairobi.

Also read: Woman who recorded herself while abusing her baby to appear in court

Speaking to the media after his release, Bishop Deya said he has forgiven his persecutors. He also revealed plans to go back to the UK to continue with his ministry.

“The case tainted my name but I’m happy that I’m going back to the ministry. I’m happy that I’ve been acquitted,” Bishop Deya said

His lawyer, John Swaka, had submitted that the evidence relied on by the prosecution was marred with inconclusive and inconsistent discrepancies, which cannot mount to safe and secure conviction.

Also read: Kenya responds to UN claims that police used excessive force during protests