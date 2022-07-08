Britain’s Attorney General with Kenyan roots eyeing Boris Johnson’s PM seat

In this file photo taken on March 8, 2022 Britain's Attorney General Suella Braverman leaves after attending a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. - Britain's Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as Conservative leader, paving the way for an internal party contest to replace him and become prime minister. While several possible successors have been suggested, there is no clear favourite. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Britain’s Attorney General, Suella Braverman, who has Kenyan roots, on Thursday announced her interest in succeeding Prime Minister Boris Johnson who resigned on Thursday.

Ms Braverman, whose mother is Kenyan, had earlier on said it would be of the interest of all the UK nationals if the Prime Minister steps down.

“I am not going to step down from government. However, if there is a leadership contest, I will go ahead and forward my name,” she said.

Ms Braverman said that she had noted that Britons had really suffered under Johnson’s leadership.

“To serve as the Prime Minister will be the greatest honour,” Braverman was quoted by The Guardian.

On the question of why she has been supporting Johnson, Braverman said that previously the outgoing Prime Minister was doing well but now his position has became untenable.

It is worth noting that Braverman was fronted for the lucrative Attorney General job by Johnson in February 2020. The move was seriously opposed but she was still appointed as Attorney General of England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland.

It will be interesting to see how her bid to take over from Johnson will be as already several political leaders and government officials are opposed to it.