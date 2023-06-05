Clout chasing! Georgina and Baha featured in new video after gambling ‘scandal’





Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya alias Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga have been featured in a music video days after they suggested Baha had a gambling issue.

With the music video being well orchestrated, the duo acts on how cancer has been recording the highest number of deaths in the world, showing that patients sometimes commit suicide to end it all.

The song titled Don’t give up is sung by Lexsil featuring Jovial and starring the two love birds. While the message from the song is comforting, the two have been called out for taking their fans on a ride.

In an expose posted on social media by an Instagram influencer, Nurse Judy, Baha was accused of being involved in a scamming scandal.

According to Judy, the actor had failed to repay the money he owed her accusing Baha of conning her.

The US-based content creator and medical practitioner revealed that the actor had reached out to her pleading for financial assistance due to his supposed financial difficulties and impending eviction.

However, perusing through social media, Judy was shocked to see Georgina living luxuriously prompting her to enquire about Baha’s imminent eviction and claims of financial turmoil.

In response, Georgina disowned the eviction story saying she foots all the bills further revealing that her baby daddy has a gambling problem and was using the money to bet.

After the story went viral, Baha admitted he was not okay and announced his intention to sell his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Further to stamp that the two were not on talking terms and that their relationship was ‘strained’, Baha and Georgina unfollowed each other.

While their narrative was believable to a good number of their fans, here is what they said in regard;

“Wambea kimeturamba,” wrote Awour Emily.

“Yenyewe sisi Wakenya hubebwa ufala sana,” said Sonil Rodgers.

“Hii ndio clout imeenda shule sasa,” wrote Wamuyu Maina.

“Damn that was some good clout chasing,” said Miss Emoji254.

“Next time watu wamind business zao…kiki imegraduate,” wrote Dee Mugucu.

