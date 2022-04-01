Fake KDF officer in court over fraud





A fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF’s) military intelligence officer was charged at Kibera law courts with obtaining Sh470, 000 from a parent promising him a slot in the KDF for his daughter.

Mark Njihia who allegedly claimed to be an officer attached to the KDF’s Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) is accused of defrauding Francis Kimani of the money on diverse dates between 11th and 19th November last year in Karen, Nairobi.

Njihia was allegedly pretending to be a KDF officer of the rank of major attached to the DMI while claiming to be in a position to secure a recruitment chance for two people in the KDF, including Kimani’s daughter Alice Nyambura.

He is also charged with personating a person employed by the public service after allegedly presenting himself as a military intelligence officer to Kimani during the period he was allegedly defrauding him.

He had introduced himself as Major Lihenzero Victor Kirima of DMI and received part of the alleged amount outside the KDF’s National Defence College in Karen.

The suspect is also facing charges of using an identity card belonging to another person where he is accused of using the person’s ID card to register a SIM card for a mobile phone with Safaricom Limited without the owner’s permission.

He is accused of having used the number to allegedly defraud members of the public

Njihia is also charged with falsely presenting himself as the ID card holder – Lihenzero Victor Kirima.

Kimani was introduced to Njihia by his friend who is Njihia’s accomplice. The friend told Kimani that Njihia is a military officer with the capacity to enlist his daughter in KDF before the two planned to meet in Karen.

Kimani took his daughter’s academic certificates and certificate of good conduct to Njihia who allegedly demanded an application and facilitation fee.

Kimani borrowed money from family and friends and sold his property to raise the money that he was allegedly conned by Njihia on the pretext he could get her a call from Department of Defence headquarters to go for a calling KDF recruitment letter.

He sent the last instalment via Mpesa on November 19 before Njihia switched off his phone and ended communication with him.

He reported the matter to Kabete police station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took it over and arrested Kimani’s friend who introduced him to Njihia.

Njihia was traced and arrested. He denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tullel.

He was freed on a Sh300, 000 bond and alternative cash bail of Sh50, 000. The case will be mentioned on April 12.