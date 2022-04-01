Kate actress’ grand homecoming





Actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress is finally back in the country. The award-winning thespian was received with praises and jubilations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday night.

Kate was among the 400 guests who had been invited for the lavish Netflix series the Bridgerton-themed event.

The actress while roaming the streets of Johannesburg in South Africa hilariously shot a video of her and Nigeria’s Bimbo Ademoye talking in their mother tongues.

Dubbed The Bridgerton Affair the event was held to celebrate the premiere of Bridgerton season 2 which was released on Netflix on March 25th.

Kate came to the limelight for her role in the Citizen TV show, Mother in law where she played Celina.