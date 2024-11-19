Family sold my property while I was hospitalised in a vegetative state – Professor Jay





Tanzanian rapper and politician Joseph ‘Professor Jay’ Haule says he has lost all his wealth after his family sold his properties while he was in hospital fighting for his life.

“I am starting from scratch (building wealth). Since I got sick, my siblings sold most of my properties to save my life. And because it was my wealth, I don’t regret it, because the most important thing is that I am alive today, when those chances seemed small. I am starting all over again because I believe you can always look for wealth.” The 48-year-old has opened up.

The former MP for Mikumi constituency says most of his properties were sold by his siblings without his consent, but that is not an issue.

“I didn’t know they were selling my properties, those decisions were their decisions as a family because I spent most of my days in a vegetative state,” He adds.

The legendary rapper was taken ill at his home in critical condition on 24 January 2022. His wife first rushed him to the Lugalo Military Hospital, but as his condition deteriorated, he was quickly transferred to the Muhimbili National Hospital, where he was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Professor Jay would end up spending 462 days in the hospital, suffering from kidney failure, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, among other illnesses.

He relied on tubes inserted into his body through his nose and mouth to breathe, eat, and excrete while remaining unconscious for most of his treatment. The legendary rapper, who insists he is lucky to be alive after being told he had a 40 percent chance of leaving hospital alive, spent 127 days in intensive care.

“I had lost all hope of ever living again. At that point, I was sure I was going to die. For me, it was a question of when, not if. One day I woke up and wanted to end the suffering, so I pulled the dialysis tubes out of my body to the amazement of the doctors. I was ready to die.” He said in an earlier interview.

As he aims for full recovery, Professa Jay has made it clear he will be vying again for Mikumi MP seat in the next coming Tanzanian general election in 2025. At the time he would have turned 50