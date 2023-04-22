Female employee stabbed to death at Kitengela resturant in suspected love triangle





A tragic incident unfolded at a restaurant in Kitengela when a female employee was fatally stabbed by a male colleague over an alleged romantic entanglement in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The deceased is said to have rejected the man’s advances, after which the latter stabbed her to death.

Witnesses reported that the 25-year-old man, who was not on duty at the time, stormed into the restaurant and stabbed the young woman multiple times, resulting in her death at the scene.

Following the incident, an enraged mob attacked the assailant, leaving him with serious injuries. He was subsequently rushed to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Kajiado County Police Commander Muthuri Mwongera confirmed the incident, which took place inside the restaurant.

According to Mwongera, the suspect, who worked with the victim at the restaurant, had left work early and later returned to confront the young woman outside the establishment.

The mob that attacked the assailant inflicted severe injuries, and the suspect is now recuperating at a Kitengela hospital under police watch. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Shalom Hospital Mortuary, and a full investigation into the case is currently underway.

Cases of love triangles have been reported by the media several times.

In December 2022, a 23-year-old man was reportedly killed by two sisters in what is believed to be a love triangle in Kirinyaga County.

The incident occurred in Mugamba village, Mwea East, and resulted in the man’s death after a fight broke out in a local bar.

According to area police commander Daniel Kitavi, the victim, Boniface Wambugu, was attacked by Louise Wangerwe and two other individuals. Wambugu was fatally struck with a beer bottle, suffering severe neck injuries and dying instantly.

Police managed to apprehend one of the suspects, while another was subjected to mob justice, and the third escaped. Kitavi urged the public not to take the law into their own hands, as the beaten suspect could have been killed if the police hadn’t intervened.

Witnesses suspect that the motive behind the attack was a love triangle, as the two sisters worked at the bar and one of them attacked Wambugu after an argument.

The deceased’s body is at Kibugi Mortuary in Kutus, and the apprehended suspect is being held at Itangi Police Station. Local resident Aloise Murage demanded justice for the victim, regardless of the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a separate incident in 2019, a 19-year-old high school student died after being stabbed multiple times in another love triangle.

Edmond Kipngetich, a student at Kapsindeiyo Secondary School, was allegedly involved with a married woman. After being discovered in a compromising position with the woman by her husband, Japheth Bii, Kipngetich was stabbed several times with a sword and left to bleed. He later succumbed to his injuries at Nakuru Level 6 Hospital.

