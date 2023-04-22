Has Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo kissed and made up after recent split?





Speculation is rife that Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo could be back together after a recent publicized split.

This is after a photo of the couple emerged online, showing them together on what appears to be a vacation.

Despite announcing their split weeks ago, the photo has got fans abuzz, with many wondering if there has been a turnaround.

The photo shows Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo wearing similar coloured outfits in a coastal area, with the businessman seemingly doting on his ex-girlfriend.

Amber Ray is heavily pregnant in the photo, supporting claims this is a recent photo.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Kennedy Rapudo shared a video on his Instagram stories, showing him driving his Range Rover through a bush, possibly on his way to the vacation destination.

While he doesn’t reveal if he is alone or has company, fans are speculating that Amber Ray could be with him.

In yet another Instagram post, Kennedy Rapudo shared a video of actor Al Pacino in the movie The Godfather, where he talks about a man’s responsibility to take care of his family, “You spend time with your family because a man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.”

This has led fans to believe that the businessman is trying to send a message to Amber Ray and their daughter, indicating that he wants to be a part of their lives and take care of them.

Neither Amber Ray nor Kennedy Rapudo have commented on the rumours, leaving fans to speculate about the status of their relationship.

The recent developments have, however, given hope to their fans that the couple may kissed and made up.

After holding a lavish gender reveal party a few weeks ago, the couple split up in March, with both Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo unfollowing each other on Instagram and deleting photos they had taken together.

However, despite the breakup, Rapudo has made it clear that he intends to be a responsible father to their unborn child. “The baby is mine and I’ll take care of it with or without a breakup. I’ve never shied away from parental duties,” he posted on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, Amber Ray seemed to have accepted her fate as a single mother of two. “A new day to start as a single mother of two. Done with love,” she shared on her Insta stories.

This isn’t the first time that the couple has hit a rough patch.In September 2022, She broke up with him, citing “structural irreconcilable differences.”

However, the two managed to patch things up a month later after Rapudo apologised with a thousand roses.

