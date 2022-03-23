Foreigners in custody over robbery, assault

Mcben Otaigbe and Kelvin Itowe at the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Police in Kibera are holding two aliens accused of assaulting and robbing a videographer of a Sh1 million chain while recording a music video at an apartment along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The two suspects are Mcben Otaigbe and Kelvin Itowe. They are in custody at Kibra police station.

They were arrested at Casamia apartments along Ngong Road on March 18 after the victim reported to police.

Police constable Aaron Muema obtained orders at Kibera law courts to detain the suspects for 10 days to conclude investigations.

Muema told senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua that he is investigating a case of robbery with violence, assault and being unlawfully present in Kenya.

“In this particular case, the respondents’ documentation has not been provided to proof their nationality and how, for what reasons (they) are all present in Kenya,” Muema said in an affidavit filed at Kibera law courts.

“The accused persons don’t have a fixed place of abode, making them a flight risk.”

Muema said medical records for the complainant are not ready. Mutua granted the custodial orders.