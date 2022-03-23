Down memory lane as songbird Sanaipei Tande turns 37





It’s birthday week for media personality Sanaipei Tande and she’s left her fans in a daze after sharing photos of herself looking young for a 37-year old.

The multi-talented entertainer, known for her sultry voice, continues to dazzle the hearts of many and maintain relevance in the Kenyan music industry with her popular hit after hit.

Her latest hit dubbed Jali featuring Nyashinski has received a great reception in just 4 months since its release.

Born and raised in Mombasa, the singer rose to fame after winning the Coca-Cola Popstars (East Africa) talent search alongside two fellow contestants, Pam Waithaka and Kevin Waweru.

In 2004, the trio formed a band dubbed Sema and won a record deal with Homeboyz Records.

They came into the limelight after releasing a seventeen track debut album dubbed Mwewe with hit singles such as Mwewe, Sakalakata and Leta Wimbo.

The band, however, split later citing external forces and irreconcilable differences.

Thereafter, Sanaipei embarked on a solo journey in her music career, stamping her name in the entertainment industry, with the standout including her collabo with Kenyan rapper Jua Cali in the Kwaheri alongside collaborations with Madtraxx and Big Pin.

Come 2006, the singer was recruited by Capital FM as a co-presenter with Eve D’Souza on the then Hits Not Homework drive show.

A year later, she joined Kiss 100 FM where she hosted the mid-morning show. She also hosted Keeping It Kenyan, a weekend segment that featured underground Kenyan music and artists on Kiss FM.

In 2013, upon leaving Kiss, Sanaipei went on to join Easy FM, now known as Nation FM, as co-presenter of the drive show alongside Edward Kwach.

The singer released a Swahili love song dubbed Mfalme wa Mapenzi in 2014.

IThe following year, Sanaipei left the radio station and went on to release a couple of singles including Amina and Rasta man, among others.

Note done, The singer, in 2018, was featured in Otile Brown’s Chaguo la Moyo which became a hit on YouTube and across several Kenyan music streaming platforms.

The radio queen’s dating life remains scanty even though famed radio presenter Maina Kageni has repeatedly said he has a crush on her and was willing to pay her half a million shillings every month in exchange for life.

She’s also known to have dated a pilot but has impressively managed to keep her entertainment career scandal free.