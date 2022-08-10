Hamisa Mobetto excites in 7 cute little dresses





Hamisa Mobetto is a woman who wears many hats. She is a mother, an actress, a struggling musician, a Chief Executive Officer of her boutique fashion line and an entrepreneur.

To the world, however, she is known for dating wealthy renowned musicians like Tanzania’s superstar Diamond Platinumz with whom they share a son.

Later, she was linked to American megastar Rick Ross. The details of their salacious relationship were fodder for gossip sites in East Africa and beyond.

Another thing that she is widely renowned for is how she dresses her exquisite curves.

Hamissa’s 9.7 million Instagram followers live for her well-curated posts and fashion fits.

We also stan her.

Here are 7 of our favourite fits by Hamisa where she shows off her curves in 7 little dresses.

These looks honestly give hope to babes with curves that they too can rock sexy clothes.

1. Killing it in this Kitenge-ruffled body-contouring cross-over dress.

2. Yo! We have to ask, good genes or great surgeons?

3. Jungle green on lace has never looked better on a slim-thick babe like it does on her.

4. When society insists on women having children but never anticipates that they will look like Hamisa. Lord have mercy!

5. She would make a stunning bride in such a dress if she learnt to pick her men better…

6. Serving body goals in this beige-themed photoshoot.

7. And when society attempted to close the door on thick babes wearing skater dresses or skirts. Miss Mobetto kicked down the door in this all-white ensemble.