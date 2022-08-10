Diamond Platnumz ‘buys’ chopper after Azimio performance

Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz (center) performs on stage during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition campaign rally at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz says he’s acquired a chopper.

The Waah hitmaker shared the news with his 15 million followers on Instagram.

“God is good I bought me a helicopter today.”

The reported purchase comes days after the popular musician performed at the Azimio political rally in Nairobi which was attended by among others, the political coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

He was reportedly awarded Sh10 million for the gig.

He is yet to share images of the chopper which he’d hinted at purchasing in May.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Bedge Zero kilometer last Year, and we buying a Private Jet this Year!!! ✈ … that’s the definition of having the Best management!! 🌍” he said on his socials.

The price of the chopper could not immediately be established but the 2021 Rolls Royce reportedly set him back Sh79 million.

The musician also reportedly owns a range of elite cars including a BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Land cruiser V8 and Toyota Land cruiser TX.

Born Naseeb Abdul Juma, Diamond is not only a prominent singer but also the founder and Chief Executive of WCB Wasafi Record Label and Wasafi Media.

With over 6.61 million subscribers on YouTube, he is rated number one in the top ten East African artists having amassed 131 views on the social media platform.

However, despite a successful music career and lavish life, the musician’s love life has been full of drama, characterized by several baby mamas, divorces, and heartbreaks, amid claims of his infidelity.