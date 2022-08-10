Akothee praises Jalang’o following Lang’ata ‘win’





Singer Akothee has heaped praises on comedian Jalang’o who is reported to be on the road to victory in his bid to become the next Lang’ata lawmaker.

In a message on her Instagram, Akothee, born Esther Akoth, while sharing Jalang’o’s photo said, “My promoter who pays me millions for his Luo festival and treats me like an artist and a brand that it is. Congratulations Jatelo they call you Phelo! I call you baby. Mheshimiwa,” wrote Akothee.

The Kula Ngoma hitmaker also encouraged the youth to learn from Jalang’o’s hard work.

“I’ve always wanted to have a man who wakes up at 5.00 am and goes to bed late. A man who does his things his own way knows no inheritance nor favors.”

“A man who has himself against the world. The go-getter, the winner, and a fighter. The vision bearer. I looked at Jalango during campaigns and I could see the weight on his shoulders aah osiepnani😍”

Last year while hosting the Luo festival, Jalang’o, born Felix Odwuor, revealed Akothee was the most paid artiste saying he was perplexed by her expensive demands.

Even though the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) has not yet officially announced the Lang’ata constituency results, Jalang’o appears to be coasting to victory after his main challenger, namely Nixon Korir, conceded defeat in a message on his socials.