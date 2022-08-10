Lupita Nyong’o thanks Kisumu residents for ‘electing’ her dad

Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has celebrated her dad’s expected win in the Kisumu gubernatorial race.

This despite results not being officially announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a post on her Instagram, Lupita said, “Congratulations to my daddy and thank you to the people of Kisumu for their overwhelming support at the polls.”

Governor Anyang’Nyong’o is seeking re-election for a second and final term.

“I am proud to have him on my team and wish him well as he vies to lead the team in Kisumu County as Governor for Five years. And wishing the people of Kenya peaceful and successful elections.”

The Kenyan-Mexican actress has never shied from showing her love to his father. During Father’s day, Lupita shared a photo massaging governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s feet.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man whose feet I relish being at,” she said.

The actress has penned a children’s book named Sulwe, which became a number-one New York Times Best-Seller.

She has also narrated the Discovery Channel docu-series Serengeti, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator.

Topping her accolades, Lupita was named one of Africa’s “50 Most Powerful Women” by Forbes in 2020.