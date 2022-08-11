Juliani, Lillian Nganga welcome newborn





Kenyan musician Julius Omondi, famously known by his stage name Juliani, and his wife Lillian Nganga are the newest parents in town.

In a recent interview with a local news station, the Exponential Potential hitmaker revealed his wife gave birth a fortnight ago but they decided to keep it private.

The rapper is not a first time dad as apart from his two-weeks-old son with Nganga, he has a daughter named Amor who was born in 2015 from his previous relationship with Brenda Wairimu.

“I’m a father of two children, the first a daughter named Amor and my second, a son with Lilian who was born two weeks ago. I did not want to say much about it,” he said.

Juliani and Lilian, the estranged girlfriend of outgoing Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, welcomed their bundle of joy months after they solemnized their union in an invite-only ceremony comprising close family members and friends.

The couple hit local headlines last year when they announced their relationship months after Lilian and Mutua called it quits in a dramatic twist that played out on social media.

Juliani, who prefers to keep his family life private, opened up about co-parenting with his seven-year-old daughter’s mother.

He expressed his desire to bond even more closely with Amor other than the monthly meetings he gets to spend time with her.

“My daughter is currently with her mother and she has been supportive. I try my best to spend time with her every month. Although our relationship is good, it can be better,” he said.

The singer who is seemingly protective of his children tries as much as possible to keep them out of the glaring limelight as evidenced from his two kids.

When they welcomed their first child with Brenda, Juliani was hard pressed to explain why he did not flaunt her on social media as is the norm with Kenyans celebrities.