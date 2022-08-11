Grieving politician Brian Khaemba threatens to sue IEBC





Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is facing the most challenging moment in his political career following suspected murder incident that was reported on Tuesday.

The MP is alleged to have shot dead one of the bodyguards of his closest rival in the Kimilili race.

Following the incident, his DAP-K Party rival Mr Brian Khaemba has promised to move to court to challenge the win in the event that the MP is declared the winner.

“IEBC has gone ahead to finalise the results and declare the winner, but I’ll be in court to challenge that. Nobody is above the law,” he said.

He assured his supporters that the battle is still on, and that IEBC officers who witnessed the incident can stand as his witness before the court.

“The incident took place inside a polling station. The officers of the IEBC who were contacting an election at Chebukhwabi Primary School are witnesses.”

Speaking on the same issue on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said that the commission will tally the results since the incident happened after the voting process.

‘Counting will go on and the results will be announced and the winners will be declared. Matters of murder cases is a criminal matter and that is a matter of the police, and I believe the law will take its cause,” Chebukati said.

He added that the electoral officers who were at the scene will be witnesses in the court.

For Kimilili, counting will proceed, results will be announced and winners declared. Murder case is a criminal matter and the commission does not deal with those kinds of cases. The commission will not be able to come in.

Didmus is still at large and the police have given him hours to surrender and record the statement.

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said in his address to the press on the same day that manhunt for the lawmaker had started.

“We want him to surrender to police wherever he is. If any member of the public spots him, let them alert the police,” he said.

Police expressed fears that the legislator may have fled to neighbouring Uganda.