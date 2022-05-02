Here are the qualifications you need to be considered Raila’s running mate





The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition running mate selection panel says it will from Wednesday commence interviews for potential candidates to deputize presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga in the August 2022 polls.

The Panel’s Secretary Elizabeth Meyo adds the process will end on May 10, and thereafter a suitable name will be presented to Odinga who will make it public.

“All eminent Kenyans being considered for this important position of service to Kenyans will be meeting the selection panel on various days between May 4th and 10th,” Meyo said in a statement

The seven-member panel says that candidates interested in the position must meet various qualifications among them; fidelity to the constitution of Kenya, demonstrating respect for the people, bring honour, integrity and dignity to the office.

Odinga’s 7-member Running Mate Selection Panel comprises Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Do you think you can be Raila’s deputy President, then you will need to have the following seven qualifications?

a) Demonstrates respect for the people;

b) Brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office;

c) Promotes public confidence in the integrity of the office; and

d) Demonstrates the value that nomination to the office is a responsibility to serve the people, rather than the power to rule them.

Additionally, the former Prime Minister is looking for a deputy president who must demonstrate, in word and deed, fidelity to the following guiding principles of leadership and integrity.

a) Personal integrity in public and private life;

b) Objectivity and impartiality in decision making, and in ensuring that decisions are not influenced by nepotism, favouritism, other improper motives or corrupt practices;

c) Selfless service based solely on the public interest, demonstrated by honesty in the execution of public duties and the declaration of any personal interest that may conflict with public duties.

d) Accountability to the public for decisions and actions; and

e) Discipline and commitment in service to the people.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set May 16, as the deadline for presidential aspirants to submit the names of their running mates.

Among those considered for the role of Deputy President should Raila Odinga win the polls are Hassan Joho, Peter Munya, Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth and Kalonzo Musyoka.