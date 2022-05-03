Why Netflix cancelled Prince Harry series





Netflix has canceled the Duchess of Sussex’s animated series amid spending cuts.

The show is among several being dropped by the streaming platform as it looks to save money amid a decrease in subscribers and influx of competitors.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, announced last year that Markle would produce the project.

The children’s series was to centre on a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women throughout history.

According to Deadline, the cancellation came amid the streaming site’s cutbacks.

Netflix did confirm, however, that it would continue working on other Archewell Productions projects, such as documentary series Heart of Invictus, which will focus on athletes competing in the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games for injured veterans in 2022.

Last month, Netflix revealed its total number of users had dropped by 200,000 from January to March, and said about two million more were likely to cancel subscriptions by July.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who moved to the US in 2020 after announcing they were stepping down as working members of the British royal family, signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix that same year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CFO Spencer Neumann said that Netflix would be “pulling back” some of its spending over the next two years.

“We’re pulling back on some of our spend growth across both content and non-content spend,” Neumann said, THR reported.