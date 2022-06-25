How beer bill quarrel between two police officers ended tragically





A senior police officer was on Friday, arrested in relation to the death of a junior colleague at a local pub in Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County after they differed over a bill.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, the suspect, Mr Robert Mungei Nyakeri, differed with a junior officer by the name Gilbert Koech leading to a heated exchange and the fatal stabbing of the latter.

The duo was inside a bar drinking when a quarrel ensued between them after Mr Koech questioned Mr Nyakeri of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) why he had refused to foot pending bills.

“The deceased was pushed to the ground by the senior officer and Mr Peter Masudi Kirong a teacher at Kwanza Boys High School hit him with a beer bottle on the head,” the police report reads in part.

Even after they were asked to stop fighting, the two officer continued brawling outside the bar. Later on, the junior officer’s lifeless body ws found about 20 meters from the bar.

Area residents then informed the County Police Commander in TransNzoia who visited the scene with other officers including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Kwanza and the Sub-County police commander Kwanza.

“Scene of crime officers from Kitale DCI visited the scene and established that the body of the deceased officer had multiple stabbed wounds on his back. The said officer was arrested in connection with the incident while the body of the deceased was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” the report read.

The incident comes just days after another officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) shot himself dead.

The officer, Joram Kiplagat Mutai, went to his colleague’s house while on sentry duty at around 11pm and locked himself inside before shooting himself in thee lower jaw with three rounds 7.62mm special using a CZ rifle.