Kihika, Ngunjiri end hostilities, campaign together

From left: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on the campaign trail at Mau Narok trading centre in Njoro, Nakuru County on June 24, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

Nakuru County gubernatorial candidate Susan Kihika and Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri have solved their political differences.

On Friday, the two led a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally in Nakuru county with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua in attendance.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who is the leader of Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) also joined the team in campaigning for UDA presidential candidate William Ruto.

During a rally in Njoro constituency, Ngunjiri and Senator Kihika sat together on the sunroof of one of their campaign vehicles as they addressed the residents.

Ngunjiri asked area residents to vote for Kihika, saying that she has good plans for women, unlike her opponent – Governor Lee Kinyanjui – s “who has been harassing women in their businesses with work permits.”

“ I have seen the governor moving around with his askaris collecting taxes and arresting women yet he has not built any store… Susan has plans of giving businesswomen money… I can guarantee you that Susan will do a good job, and she will take good care of you,” Ngunjiri said.

The two previously differed in public with Ngunjiri endorsing Mr Kinyanjui in his bid to defend the seat in the August 9 General Election.

A recent clip, which was widely shared on social media, captured the Bahati MP asking Nakuru residents to vote for Deputy President Ruto as president but to make their own choices for governor.

In what seemed like a retaliation, the senator asked Bahati residents to vote out Ngunjiri as well.

On Friday, DP Ruto ran a concurrent campaign in Samburu County accompanied by Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) Maendeleo Chapa Chap party leader Alfred Mutua.