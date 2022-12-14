Kenyan worker in Qatar dies in stadium during World Cup match

France's coach Didier Deschamps (right) hugs French forward Kylian Mbappe (second right) after France beat Australia in a Group D match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. AFP PHOTO

A Kenyan worker has died in Qatar after a freak accident inside the stadium at a Fifa World Cup game.

The incident was confirmed by the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, who are the tournament organizers.

The deceased has been identified as John Njau Kibue who until his death worked as a security guard.

In a statement, the tournament organizers said Kibe, 24, fell at Lusail Stadium during the quarter-final clash between Argentina and Netherlands and suffered serious while on duty.

“Stadium medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit via ambulance,” part of the statement reads.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in the hospital on December 13, 2022, after being in the intensive care unit for three days.”

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, investigations surrounding his death have commenced and the family has been assured it will receive all outstanding dues and monies owed.

In an interview with CNN, Njue’s family alleged the security guard’s employer Al Sraiya Security Services failed to furnish them with any explanation surrounding the death of their son.

The family is now demanding justice.

“We want to know what caused his death. They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information,” the family told CNN.

Since the Middle-East County got the green light in 2010 to host this year’s World Cup, hundreds of Kenyans and other African citizens have been flying to Qatar for employment.

Last month, Qatar’s World Cup boss Hassan Al-Thawadi said that about 400-500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament in his interview with celebrity television personality Piers Morgan