Kidero to challenge Wanga’s win in court

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero speaks to his supporters at Rabango Primary School in West Gem Ward in Rangwe Constituency, Homa Bay County on January 8,2022. PHOTO | GEOEGE ODIWUOR

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero will be moving to court to challenge the election of Gladys Wanga as Homa Bay governor.

Dr Kidero said he will file a petition in court over what he has termed as irregularities that marred the election of the outgoing Homa Bay woman representative.

“I will take necessary legal action as prescribed by the law. If you are not satisfied with the outcome of an election, you do what the law says,” Kidero said.

Ms Wanga was declared winner of the poll with 244,559 votes. Dr Kidero was second with 154182 votes followed by Mark Raudi of UDA who polled 1,244 votes.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer in Homa Bay Fredrick Apopa, the electoral process was free and fair.

“We have applied a procedure where all candidates can countercheck the results to ensure no one is denied victory,” he said at the county tallying centre on Thursday.

But Dr Kidero described the process as one that had a lot of electoral malpractices, comparing it the one conducted in 2017 where Ms Wang’s running mate, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga successfully field a petition at the High Court which established electoral malpractice and ordered for a repeat election which later flopped at the Supreme Court.

Speaking at his home in Asumbi in Rangwe constituency when he met elders and religious leaders, the former governor said he has evidence that the outcome of the poll was manipulated to suit Ms Wanga.

According to him, there were election forms that could have been altered before the results were announced.

“I won in the original form 37As but the figures were changed. There is evidence in Mfangano, Rusinga and other areas across the county,” he said.

Dr Kidero also claimed the electoral process was marred with alleged voter bribery, intimidation of agents and chaos where several of his supporters were allegedly assaulted. He said the intention was to cause voter apathy in areas where he has a lot of support.

“Police were compromised and they did not take necessary action whenever there were cases of violence,” he said.

After being declared the winner, Ms Wanga extended an olive branch to Dr Kidero, asking him to help her government deliver services. Ms Wanga said she will not discriminate against anyone whether they voted for her or not.

Dr Kidero however maintained that he will not negotiate with Ms Wanga but their differences will be addressed by the court, adding that he is not satisfied with the outcome of the election and wants to serve the interest of Homa Bay residents who he described as being deprived of essential services like water provision, good health and economic empowerment.

“I call for peace and ask all residents to be orderly. We also call for immediate release of our supporters who were arrested as we have filed necessary reports to relevant authorities,” he said.

