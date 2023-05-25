Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o welcomes reggae artist Richie Spice





World renowned Jamaican reggae artist Richie Spice, Richell Bonner, will perform in Kisumu County on May 28, 2023, at the Mamboleo Showground.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Ny’ong’o hailed this as a historic concert which he believes will shine a light on Kisumu’s efforts to turn the county into a tourism destination and entertainment hub.

“By attracting large crowds, live concerts create a buzz around a particular destination; generating interest and excitement among potential investors. The County Government of Kisumu will use this concert to showcase Kisumu’s tourism, signature products, diversities and heritage while making it appealing to people looking for an unforgettable experience,” began Governor Nyong’o.

Nyng’o, dad to renowned actor Lupitasaid that the concert, hosted by the Kisumu County Government, will appeal to all people- young and old- from different sociocultural backgrounds and this would foster community

“By bringing Richie Spice to Kisumu, it will create a sense of community and togetherness both among our residents and among ourselves. By bringing our people together to enjoy Richie Spice’s live music and entertainment, the concert will foster a sense of belonging and sharing. It will also be an important factor in promoting tourism. Overall, the first time historic concert will promote Kisumu as an open air entertainment hub, showcasing our local culture and creating a sense of community to visitors from Kenya and around the world,” said Governor Nyongo.

Richie Spice’s anticipated Kisumu show will take place a day after he performs at the Kenyatta International Convention Center on May 27, 2023. He arrived in Kenya on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and in preceding interviews with awaiting journalists, he said he was eager to perform in Kenya again.

He has been to Kenya four times now, last performing in 2019, and told Citizen Television that his Kenyan fans remind him of home because they are similar to his Jamaican fans.

Among his most popular songs are Governor’s Nyong’o’s favorite, Gideon Boot, Earth a Run Red, Groovin My Girl and Brown Skin.

The 51-year-old crooner is also set to have a VIP meet and greet private party in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, today evening, Thursday, May 25, 2023.

