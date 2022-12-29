Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to another Modern Coast Bus accident

By Winnie Onyando December 29th, 2022 2 min read

The road accident involving a Modern Coast bus on December 29, 2012, that reportedly left one dead and several others nursing injuries has attracted mixed reactions.

On Twitter, Kenyans expressed their concern about the operation of the bus company.

The bus was headed to Homa Bay from Mombasa when it crashed into a river in Kisii County.

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road at Masosa before plunging into the Nyakomisaro River.

Kisii Central OCPD Amos Ambasa confirmed the incident saying the dead person was a pedestrian who was hit by the bus before it lost control.

The bus was retrieved from the river and towed to Kisii Police Station.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue.

On its Twitter page, the company said that there was no passenger casualty.

“Today our bus from Mombasa to Homa Bay in Kisii was reversing down a steep maram road to park down a slope when it hit a matatu. As a result, the driver panicked and the bus slid down and fell on its side into a ditch,” wrote the company on Twitter.

“All the 43 passengers on the bus alighted safely and some with minor injuries were taken for treatment whilst others are continuing their journey with a replaced bus. Contrary to reports circulating on social media, there were no passenger casualties.”

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

 

 

In July a Modern Coast Bus plunged into Nithi bridge, killing 35 passengers.

Following the incident, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) halted the operation license of the company.

However, the company resumed its services in Uganda after a forced break lasting two months.

