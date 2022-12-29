KOT react to another Modern Coast Bus accident

An Image of the Modern Coast Bus after the accident. PHOTO: COURTESY

An Image of the Modern Coast Bus after the accident. PHOTO: COURTESY





The road accident involving a Modern Coast bus on December 29, 2012, that reportedly left one dead and several others nursing injuries has attracted mixed reactions.

On Twitter, Kenyans expressed their concern about the operation of the bus company.

The bus was headed to Homa Bay from Mombasa when it crashed into a river in Kisii County.

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road at Masosa before plunging into the Nyakomisaro River.

Kisii Central OCPD Amos Ambasa confirmed the incident saying the dead person was a pedestrian who was hit by the bus before it lost control.

The bus was retrieved from the river and towed to Kisii Police Station.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue.

On its Twitter page, the company said that there was no passenger casualty.

“Today our bus from Mombasa to Homa Bay in Kisii was reversing down a steep maram road to park down a slope when it hit a matatu. As a result, the driver panicked and the bus slid down and fell on its side into a ditch,” wrote the company on Twitter.

“All the 43 passengers on the bus alighted safely and some with minor injuries were taken for treatment whilst others are continuing their journey with a replaced bus. Contrary to reports circulating on social media, there were no passenger casualties.”

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Just the other day modern coast was luring people with bread so that they can book their bus Now this happens I tend to think these drivers do not get enough rest or they are just in a hurry Coz mbona Kila saa modern coast modern coast .ama wachange jina pic.twitter.com/DvU9TLKAfl — MAUA🍁 (@Never_tire) December 28, 2022

@ntsa_kenya is now clearly the weakest link when it comes to the Modern Coast issue. The owners are clearly unable to professionally run a bus company and lives are being lost as a result.. they should be strongly encouraged to try their hand at farming.. pic.twitter.com/Ljuhbwn8jc — Jackson Omari (@jaco78) December 28, 2022

Another Modern Coast bus plunges into a river in Kisii… One person dead, several injured… This not being the first case involving the company, methinks all the Modern Coast drivers now need refresher courses & strict scrutiny of the buses. pic.twitter.com/Icyyg9PZAY — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) December 28, 2022

A Mash Poa driver I traveled with told me that Modern Coast doesn't pay its workers. They actually work on allowance only. The vehicles are also not serviced. I think the company should rebrand under a new management if they want to survive. pic.twitter.com/HHThR7KxUJ — Shadrack Mutuku (@Itsshadrack_) December 28, 2022

Me in Mombasa waiting to travel using modern Coast after receiving the latest news pic.twitter.com/BzeOKZBXno — lunatic (@ferrer3149) December 28, 2022

After the Nithi Bridge accident in Chuka I thought NTSA banned Modern Coast Bus Company operations for a while. The owner of the Modern Coast Bus Company must be a very powerful person in this country. pic.twitter.com/6bJ7bZeCup — Gideon Kibicho (@GideonKibicho1) December 28, 2022

In July a Modern Coast Bus plunged into Nithi bridge, killing 35 passengers.

Following the incident, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) halted the operation license of the company.

However, the company resumed its services in Uganda after a forced break lasting two months.

Also read: Amber Ray’s plan if fiancé Kennedy Rapudo dumps her

Reprieve as Court of Appeal frees cop jailed for manslaughter

Romantic Migori trip that killed University student