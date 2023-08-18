List of lawmakers that visited Senator Jackson Mandago in jail

Detectives escort Uasin Gichu Senator Jackson Mandago out of DCI offices in Nakuru City on August 16, 2023 where he presented himself in the afternoon and grilled for hours before he was taken to Central Police station where he spent the night before being arraigned in court. PHOTO| BONIFACE MWANGI

A list of lawmakers who visited Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago during his period in police custody in relation to the Finland Education program scandal has come to light.

Senator Mandago spent the night of Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Nakuru Police Station cells following questioning by investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement, the senator revealed that he received visits from more than five fellow leaders. The visitors included Mr CPA Julius Rutto Kesses, Mr David Kiplagat MP Soy, Mr Timothy Kipchumba Torotich MP Marakwet West, Mr Josses Lelmengit MP Emgwen, and Mr Edwin Koech, the Member of County Assembly Cherangany.

On the previous day, Senator Mandago had presented himself at the DCI regional headquarters in Nakuru, where he provided responses and statements regarding the questions about the Finland program in his county. He explained that he was held overnight in anticipation of a court appearance.

Senator Mandago emphasized that he is a law-abiding citizen and a leader in the country who initiated the Finland Program with positive intentions.

Regardless of the ongoing situation, he expressed his commitment to finding solutions for the affected parents and children.

The Uasin Gishu Senator, along with his co-accused Meshack Rono and Joshua Kipkemboi, has entered a not-guilty plea in relation to the scandal.

The trio faced ten charges, including conspiracy to steal, theft, abuse of office, and forgery.

During the court session on Thursday, August 17, the prosecution amended the charge sheet for the second time, excluding the name of Mr Joseph Maritim, who is reportedly in Canada, according to his lawyer.

Despite the charges, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Hassan Abdi indicated he was not opposed to the release of the three on bail.

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege then issued an order for them not to interfere with witnesses as the legal proceedings continued.

