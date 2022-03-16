Matatus call of strike after deal with government

Matatus are parked at the Globe Cinema roundabout on August 9, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

The government has suspended a multi-agency crackdown on public service vehicles following consultation between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and leaders of PSV associations.

In a statement signed by Police spokesman Bruno Shioso and Edwin Mukabana, who is the chairman of the Federation of Public Transport sector, the nationwide strike by matatus has also suspended after the agreement.

The crackdown which began three weeks ago had forced hundreds of PSVs off the roads leading to a hike in fares on some routes.

NPS noted that the public transport sector forms an integral part of the socio-economic development of our country by easing business and the movement of people, and goods.

“That the public transport strike that was scheduled to commence today 16- March 2022 is hereby suspended,” NPS stated.

The police further announced that the ongoing multi-agency crackdown on non-compliant public transport vehicles has been suspended.

“It was further agreed that the federation of public transport will be represented in future multi-agency operations,” NPS added.

The decision to issue a strike notice followed a series of negotiations between the operators and NTSA but failed to strike a deal to avert the looming strike, which could paralyze operations in the crucial sector.

PSVs had accused the regulator of unwarranted compliance checks forcing operators to part with between Sh5,000 and Sh20,000.

The government had announced a major countrywide crackdown starting February 28 noting that the exercise was aimed at addressing the challenges leading to road carnage and saving lives, after a spike in the number of accidents.

The operation was also meant to promote efficient and sustainable enforcement and increase compliance under provisions of the Traffic Act and PSV Regulations.