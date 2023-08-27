Njugush on the ‘challenges’ of high cost of living

Comedian, Timothy Njuguna aka Njugush during an interview at LemFi Offices in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Renowned Kenyan comedian, Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, popularly known as Njugush, has admitted he is not immune to the pressures of the escalating cost of living.

In an exclusive conversation with Nairobi News, Njugush acknowledged the surging cost of living has impacted everyone, himself included.

He highlighted the current state of affairs where the value of money has decreased significantly, with instances including how Sh1000 can purchase fewer commodities compares to six months back.

“Currently, the cost of everything has skyrocketed. The value of money has also diminished. With Sh1000, you can barely purchase what was once possible in the past,” Njugush told Nairobi News.

Furthermore, Njugush pointed out the role of escalating fuel prices and increased taxation in exacerbating the cost of living challenges.

He added, “Factors like taxation have significantly contributed to the hardships of life.”

Despite a slight decrease in Kenya’s inflation rate to 7.9 percent in June, the high cost of living persists.

Fluctuations in food, energy, and transportation costs continue to strain household budgets.

During the National Drama Festival concert at State House in Nairobi on June 2, 2023, President Ruto made a lighthearted comment about Njugush and fellow comedian Edwin Butita, suggesting they are earning more than him.

He applauded their success and recognized them as prominent content creators who have become trailblazers and role models for young content creators in the country.

Njugush’s rise to prominence has been fueled by his entertaining content.

By 2022, he had garnered 600,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, thanks to his side-splitting skits.

Reports suggest he earns approximately Ksh 1 million per month from his YouTube endeavors, in addition to earnings from advertisements and endorsements.

In a world where even well-known figures like Njugush grapple with the financial pressures of a rising cost of living, his candid admission serves as a relatable reminder of the challenges many face, regardless of their success.

