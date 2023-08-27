Senator Sifuna showcases rapping skills

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a political rally at Kibera's Jacaranda grounds on April 28, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna recently took center stage in a challenge showcasing his unanticipated passion for Kenyan music.

The challenge, organized by a local radio station, saw the youthful polician bravely stepping up to the microphone.

Armed with a sheet of lyrics from popular Kenyan songs (gengetone) the Senator flawlessly delivered the lines with rhythm and charisma, leaving the audience in awe.

As he seamlessly recited the verses, his natural flair for showmanship shone through, earning him cheers and applause from onlookers.

The challenge wasn’t just about lip-syncing; it was about embodying the spirit of the song.

Senator Sifuna’s performance did not disappoint, as he not only nailed the lyrics but also captured the essence of the track. His infectious energy and genuine enthusiasm were infectious, spreading smiles throughout the room.

Fellow politicians and constituents couldn’t help but applaud Senator Sifuna’s hidden talent.

Social media was soon abuzz with videos of his performance, with netizens praising his unexpected musical prowess.

Even the original artist behind the song couldn’t resist sharing his admiration, tweeting, “Who knew @edwinsifuna had these moves? You’ve got competition, my friend!”

In an impromptu interview after his performance, the Nairobi Senator expressed his love for Kenyan music and explained he often listens to local tracks to unwind from his busy schedule.

“Music is a universal language that brings people together,” he noted. “It’s important for us to appreciate and promote our own cultural heritage,” he said.

The challenge undoubtedly showcased a unique side of the Senator, one that many had never seen before.

As the video of his impressive performance continues to circulate online, it’s clear that his love for Kenyan music has struck a chord with both his constituents and music enthusiasts nationwide. Who knows what surprising talents our political figures might reveal next?

The outspoken senator was appointed ODM secretary-general in February 2018 by the party’s national executive council under Raila Odinga’s leadership

He is known to be a close ally of Mr Odinga, whom he has consistently defended in public.

