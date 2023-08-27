Ruto: Finance Act opponents are ‘mad’

President William Ruto addresses the nation during the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations at Moi Stadium in Embu on June 1, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

President William Ruto has again hit out at the opposition which he accused of opposing the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill has already become an Act after being passed by the National Assembly and assented by the Head of State.

However, Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah was vocal in challenging it while oppposition allied lawmakers rejected it on the floor of the National Assembly.

The Court of Appeal, nevertheless overturned the High Court’s decision to halt the Act’s implementation.

In his address to Busia County residents on August 26, 2023, President Ruto referred to those opposing the Act as ‘mad individuals’.

The Bill has enforced an increase in taxes on essential commodities, including a rise in fuel VAT from 8 percent to 16 percent.

It also vouches a mandatory 1.5% tax on all salaried Kenyans, with the proceeds channeled towards building affordable houses to Kenyans.

Dr Ruto informed residents of Busia the Act is beneficial for Kenya, as it encourages the consumption of local products.

“Despite all the positive aspects that come with the Finance Bill, there are individuals opposing it. Are those individuals not mad?” the President posed.

The contentious Bill has faced strong criticism from the opposition, human rights activists, the business community, and workers’ unions due to the introduction of taxes such as the housing levy.

However, Ruto continues to defend it, asserting that its purpose is to address the challenges facing the country.

He cited the importation of furniture as an example of the commodities the Act discourages through high taxation, aiming to promote local workshops.

“I have conveyed to these leaders that if they fall ill for not sleeping on imported beds, so be it. We won’t continue depending on imported goods that we can produce locally and thereby create jobs for our youths. If they are unwilling to buy beds made in Kenya, then let them sleep on the floor,” President Ruto humorously remarked.

He further accused the Azimio coalition, led by Mr Raila Odinga, of orchestrating demonstrations under the pretext of the skyrocketing cost of living to demand government share.

Mr Odinga has repeatedly stated that he has no interest in the Kenya Kwanza administration, asserting that it is a tainted regime.

