Children of Muigai Wa Njoroge’s first wife leave him in tears as he pays dowry to second wife

Muigai Wa Njoroge's children with first wife leave him in tears as he pays second wife's dowry. PHOTO: COURTESY





Renowned polygamist Muigai Wa Njoroge was moved to tears as his children paid heartfelt tribute to him during a lavish dowry payment ceremony for his second wife, Stacey.

The event, adorned with extravagance was attended by distinguished guests among them, politicians, celebrities, and close associates.

The grand occasion witnessed the attendance of political figures and notable personalities, among them Limuru MP John Kiragu, MCA Kung’u Smart, Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thangw’a, celebrated musician Ben Githae, and the renowned artist Samidoh.

Fellow artiste Karangu Wa Muraya assumed the role of master of ceremonies.

Muigai Wa Njoroge, a polygamist with two wives—Njeri Wa Muigai and Queen Stacey—basked in the affection of his children during the celebratory event.

Although his first wife, Njeri, was not present at the ceremony, her children took center stage, expressing their admiration and respect for their father as they praised him for being their role model.

One after another, Muigai’s children stepped forward to shower the couple with love, leaving no eye dry in the room.

The first-born son, residing in London, captivated the audience with his British accent as he spoke emotionally,

“I love you, mom. My father is an amazing man. Everything he has done, he has done it for us. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. May God bless you in your life. I love you dad and mom.”

The emotional words of his son brought tears of joy to Muigai and Stacey, who were overwhelmed by the message of their children.

The touching moment culminated in a warm hug between the parents and their son.

Njeri’s daughters conveyed their wishes of love to their father and stepmother, extending their gratitude for the family’s unity.

The spotlight then turned to Muigai and Njeri’s second-born son, Prince Kinyanjui, whose lighthearted speech drew laughter from the audience.

“I still love you, Stacey, like my mom. I respect you so much. As parents, you two have never let us down. Congratulations on this big day. I will do everything right because I know I will marry soon,” he said.

The event also welcomed the presence of the couple’s parents, with Stacey’s parents flying into the country from London, accompanied by friends.

