Pastor Ben Kiengei praises mother-in-law for cash gift





Pastor Ben Kiengei of the Jesus Compassion Ministries International has praised his mother-in-law for sending him a cash gift for investment in his church.

The Kameme FM presenter who received Sh150,000 from his wife’s mother in the USA shared that if your mother-in-law is sending you a gift means she appreciates your input in her daughter’s life.

Pastor Ben remarried a few years after divorcing his ex-wife Keziah Kariuki.

“I would want to thank my wife’s mother who lives in North Carolina USA. If you are getting support from your mother-in-law just know she acknowledges that her daughter did not marry just a useless fellow,” he said.

Pastor Ben and his wife have never shied from parading their love on social media.

The couple serves as goals to their followers and has never disappointed; they even wear matching outfits in some of the events they attend.

Blessed with one child, Muthee Kiengei and his wife are set to welcome yet another child this year.

Keziah shared that Kiengei broke her heart by marrying his current wife as his second wife while they were still legally married.

She then hooked up with another man who is a divorcee and the two got married in 2021.

During a Thanksgiving event at a later date in 2022, Kiengei and his ex-wife wowed fans after their first public appearance together since she walked down the aisle.

When called to the podium to speak, Kiengei was received with a hug from his daughter. He then proceeded to hug his ex-wife and fans were left screaming as they clapped for the ex-couple.

He has since preached about men accepting their children even from failed marriages saying the children have nothing to do with their breakup or divorce.

During her daughter’s eighth birthday, pastor Kiengei shared, “Your child is not a sin, he or she is your responsibility until death.”

