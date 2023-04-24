Nairobi County Assembly Speaker’s vehicle hit by train in Donholm





The official vehicle of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi was involved in an accident in Kabansora area of Donholm on Monday morning.

The incident happened as the Speaker was on his way to his office before being hit by the train as the driver tried to cross the railway line.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the Speaker, who was in his personal vehicle, said that his conscience drove him to use another vehicle that was behind the official one assigned to him by the county.

Mr Ng’ondi said the driver of his official vehicle was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated at Mater Hospital.

“The driver is seriously injured. He has been taken to Mater Hospital for treatment,” Mr Ng’ondi said.

He said the driver did not hear the train stop and was crushed as they watched from behind.

“I was on my way to work at Nyayo Estate. It happened that the official car, which is the lead car, was crossing the railway line… that is when the driver did not hear the train hitting. This happened on our watch, it was quite unfortunate”.

The spokesman attributed the incident to fatigue as the driver had arrived from Mombasa the previous night.

He added that the driver was being treated to see if he had internal bleeding or any internal fractures.

His office confirmed that there was more than one driver assigned to him, but that there had been a mistake in the allocation of duties.

Mr Ng’ondi was elected last year as the Third Assembly Speaker of Nairobi County, defeating the candidate of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, who are the minority in the assembly.

Speaking to journalists recently, Mr Ng’ondi praised members of the county assembly for their unity in passing motions that benefit residents.

He has also worked closely with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

