Revellers ‘to wait’ for ticket refunds as Shoke Shoke festival cancelled, again

Nigerian Afrobeat Sensation Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe known professionally as Ayra Starr, performing at highly anticipated ‘Shoke Shoke’ festival at KICC on Saturday, March 04, 2023. The ‘Shoke Shoke’ festival is the first festival of its kind in Nairobi whose aim is to drive behavior change among its target audience to ensure that the environment we live in remains sustainable. Shoke is the sheng word for Kesho. It is kesho flipped and the festival aims to flip the narrative for tomorrow by acting today. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO.

The organisers of Shoke Shoke Festival have cancellation the event that was expected to be massive considering the artistes who’d invited to perform.

Through a statement, the organisers said the festival scheduled for September 9, 2023, at Uhuru Garden won’t take place as planned due to financial constraints.

“To our esteemed Shoke Shoke Community, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Shoke Shoke Festival scheduled for September 9th at the Uhuru Gardens due to unmet financial obligations. We understand the disappointment this may bring, and we genuinely apologize for the inconvenience caused,” part of statement reads.

Fans have been told that the event had been planned to be huge, and to create unforgettable experience on this edition.

“However our unwavering commitment and dedication were impeded by logistical and operational challenges which makes it impossible to ensure a high-quality experience that you all deserve… Moreover, the current state of the economy has presented significant hurdles that have impacted our investors and sponsors’ ability to support the festival as initially planned,” Shoke Shoke organisers said.

This is the second time that the organisrers have cancelled the event, following the same move taken in July 2023.

At the time, the cancellation was attribution to the anti-government demonstrations called by the opposition.

The organisers clarified a significant portion of funds realised from ticket sales had been allocated to compensate artists and performers who were set to grace the stage.

“While we would love to provide immediate refunds, we want to be transparent about our current financial situation, as these funds were deployed to support the artists who were an integral part of the festival lineup.”

Fans who had bought tickets have been asked to be patient as the organisers of the festival work to secure the necessary additional funds to process the refunds as soon as possible.

“We anticipate that the refunds will be processed within the next 45 to 60 days. We understand that waiting for a refund can be frustrating, and we request for and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time.”

Nigerian sensational artist Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger was among the artists who had been lined up to perform.

Others were Wakadinali, Kahush, and Lordwin among others, including DJs.

