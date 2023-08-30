Ruto vows to help lawmaker Peter Salasya pay dowry

President William Ruto addresses the nation during the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations at Moi Stadium in Embu on June 1, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

President William Ruto addresses the nation during the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations at Moi Stadium in Embu on June 1, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





President William Ruto has cheekily offered to assist in negotiating dowry for Mumias East MP wedding ceremony, should the youthful lawmaker find himself a wife.

Speaking in the presence of Salasya at a political event in Western Kenya, the Head of State noted, tongue in cheek, that Salasya was not yet ‘well established’.

“This young man appears to have many things to deal with and that is because he doesnt have a wife to keep him on his toes. I can see you are not well established, so whenever you find a girl, I will pay for the dowry,” said Ruto, amid laughter from the crowd.

A first term MP, Salasya who was elected on a DAP-Kenya ticket, has taken to the role with a touch of youthfulness and controversy.

He finished his secondary school at Lubinu Boys in 2009, before graduating with a Batchelor of Commerce from Egerton University five years later.

Salsya has repeatedly confirmed he is single.

In October 2022, he reacted to a plea by a woman for his hand in marriage by meeting her for lunch at Parliament buildings.

The woman, namely Lydia Ronald held a hand-written placard along Tom Mboya street along Nairobi’s Central Business District which professed her love for the legislator while also urging the MP to ask for her hand in marriage.

“I told Kenyans I would invite her for lunch and in fact we have just had lunch with her. She is a very brave girl,” said Salasya in a video that captured the pair dining at Parliament’s canteen.

President Ruto has been known to vouch for marriage between the youth.

In 2020, he played a crucial role in the dowry ceremony in the run up to the union between Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, who was at the time serving as the area Senator, and his husband and prominent businessman Sam Mburu.

While there, the Head of State publicly vouched his daughter June and Dennis Itumbi, a political ally, to follow suit and get partners.

June took the advice seriously, marrying Nigerian Alexander Ezenagu, in an elaborate wedding in Nairobi months later.

Also read: