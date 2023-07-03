Ruto, Gachagua donate Sh5 million towards Molo church equipment

President William Ruto confers with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he arrived back in the country on March 30, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua on July 2, 2023 donated Sh5 million to a church in Molo, Nakuru County to help purchase equipment.

The donation was as a result of a request by the area lawmaker Kimani Kuria for the Head of State and his Deputy to help St Mary’s Catholic Church congregants in buying Television (TV) sets, chairs among other church equipment.

“I started donating to this church sometime back, and since the President and the DP are here I request on behalf of the church as our leaders you help members buy TV screens and chairs,” asked the Molo MP.

To his surprise, Mr Gachagua, while addressing before inviting the head of state, agreed to join the cause.

“This young lawmaker KK (referring to Kimani Kuria) who has made us proud by ensuring Finance Bill 2023 passed, is requested us to support the church.

“Let me talk on my behalf since I do not want to impose a budget on the president, Kimani, go look for good TV screens. I will give you Sh2 million,” the DP said.

However, Mr Gachagua advised the lawmaker to be inquiring from individuals before tasking them with duties which calls for personal contributions.

After addressing the church, Dr Ruto had forgotten to commit himself to support the church and was forced to go back to the podium to make the pledge.

“I will give the priest Sh3 million to support the church,” announced the president.

While serving as the deputy president under the Jubilee government led by Uhuru Kenyatta, now a retired president, Dr Ruto was committed to fundraising for churches.

But the opposition, led by ODM leader Mr Raila Odinga frequently questioned his source funds.

In defense, Dr Ruto insisted he would not get tired of supporting God’s houses.

