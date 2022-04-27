Ruto mourns Muthama’s daugher





The family of seasoned politician Johnson Muthama is in mourning following the death of his daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya.

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday shared the news on his official Twitter handle and eulogized her as a diligent, responsible and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability.

“Our love and prayers to UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama for the loss of his dear daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya. She was diligent, responsible and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability,” said the DP.

“May the family, relatives and friends find strength to get through this pain. Rest In Peace, Janet,” he added.

In an obituary shared in one a local daily, Nduya passed away on Friday, April 22. Her family did not disclose the cause of her demise.

The deceased will be laid to rest at her father’s home in Machakos County on Monday, May 2.

She leaves behind a daughter who is in the United Kingdom.

Muthama is one of the most prominent figures in opposition political circles in the country. He was the cog that kept the NASA Coalition led by Raila Odinga in motion ahead of the emotive 2017 general elections that nearly tore the country right in the middle.

He has now joined DP Ruto camp and is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairperson.

Away from politics, Muthama is a shrewd businessman whose ‘little’ education has not hindered him from joining the shilling billionaire club.

He quickly rose to become one of the most recognizable politicians when he was elected as Kangundo MP in 2007. Muthama went on to serve as first Machakos Senator under the new constitutional dispensation.

In August 2017 election, the former senator did not vie for any political seat. Known for speaking his mind, Muthama criticized Wiper Democratic Party (WPD) leader Kalonzo Musyoka for being despotic.

He was introduced to the lucrative mining business by his uncle and in 1990, he registered Muthama Gemstone Limited.

Muthama Gemstone started buying rubies worth millions from Rockland Kenya then owned by John Saul.