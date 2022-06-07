Sakaja cleared to run for Nairobi governor

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja in a meet the people tour at Toi market in Nairobi. POOL

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the city’s gubernatorial seat in the August 9 General Election.

Senator Sakaja presented his documents for verification at Kasarani Gymnasium and was cleared by the Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo. He will be seeking to clinch the city’s top seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Speaking after his clearance, Sakaja assured Nairobi residents that his government will work to deliver quality service to the people.

“Residents of Nairobi should avoid looking at tribes when voting. Let’s vote for leaders who have the interest of Nairobi at heart,” said Sakaja who exuded confidence of victory.

“Our march is unstoppable, our faith unshakeable and our victory is inevitable. We must make Nairobi work,” said the senator who was accompanied by his running mate Njoroge Muchiri and Langata MP Nixon Korir.

Prior to his clearance there were rumours online that Sakaja does not have academic qualifications to vie for the seat, claims which he laughed off.

Sakaja will now face the Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe, who is yet to appear before the commission for clearance. In 2017, Igathe was elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi on the same ticket with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

However, the two didn’t serve their full five-year term of office. While Igathe resigned soon after assuming office, Sonko ended up being impeached for abuse of office.