Sean Cardovillis family requests friends to plant trees in his honour





The family of the late sports journalist Sean Cardovillis has requested friends, colleagues and well-wishers to honour his life by bringing tree seedlings to his memorial service.

According to the family, the memorial service is slated for September 22, at the Consolata Shrine Catholic Church in Westlands, Nairobi, beginning 10am.

The family said the seedlings, which they have requested instead of flowers, will be planted at a later date as a living tribute to Sean’s enduring legacy and Sean’s love for the environment.

Also read: Fallen broadcaster Sean Cardovillis to be cremated

“This symbolic gesture embodies Sean’s passion for nature and his commitment to leaving a positive mark on the world,” the family said.

The celebrated sports journalist passed away on September 9, 2023, at his home in Westlands, Nairobi and he was cremated last Thursday (September 14, 2023), at a private family ceremony in Nairobi.

The family has also expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received and continue to receive following Sean’s death.

Also read: Family of the late sports Journalist Sean Cardovillis speaks

Until his death, Sean was working at Capital FM as a sports news presenter and premiered the Saturday Music and Sports Show.

Sean started his broadcasting job at Capital FM in January 1997, working for nine years at the media house, and rising to the position of Sports Editor.

During his long career, he worked in Kenya, alternating between Nation Media Group and Capital FM, as well as in the Seychelles.

Also read: How Nairobi Hospital Finance boss met his death at the hands of knife-wielding killer