How college student was robbed of her phone and cash by fake prophets





Two suspected fraudsters who allegedly stole a mobile phone and cash from a college student while purporting to pray for her have been charged with theft and handling stolen property.

The two – Seleste Kimani and Daniel Kamau – allegedly stole the phone worth Sh13,500 and Sh1,200 in cash from Caroline Wangari in Githurai 44, Nairobi on September 12 contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code.

They are also accused of stealing the complainant’s national identity card and a black bag containing her school gate pass.

Mr Kimani, who was allegedly found with Ms Wangari’s ID card and her Nairobi Technical Training Institute (NTTI) gate pass, is facing charges of handling stolen property.

He is accused of dishonestly retaining the said items in the course of stealing them, knowing or having reasons to believe them to be stolen property when he was arrested on September 13 in Githurai 44.

Mr Kamau has also been charged with having possession of Ms Wangari’s bag knowing it to be stolen property when he was picked up in the same area. The mobile phone and cash stolen from Ms Wangari were not recovered from the suspects.

Ms Wangari met Mr Kimani who pretended to be looking for offices where he could apply for a bursary and a few moments later, Mr Kamau also joined them. The two claimed to be able to prophesy about her life and told her some things about her that were true.

They later took her to a place where they were to pray for her to fix her problems. In the course of the prayers, Ms Wangari realized that the two men had vanished after stealing her bag containing the phone, cash and her documents.

She immediately reported the matter to the police. The next day, she spotted Mr Kimani in the area and informed the police who arrested the suspect and found him with the complainant’s two missing identification documents.

Kimani helped the police to trace Kamau who was allegedly found with Ms Wangari’s bag.

The two suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of the Makadara Law Courts and were released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 each. The case will be mentioned on November 22, 2023 before the hearing starts on May 30, 2024.

