Ben Pol: My marriage to Anerlisa Muigai distracted me from music





Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has asked his fans to stop comparing the duration of his marriage to ex-wife Anerlisa Muigai with the length of his musical journey.

Ben Pol, who burst onto the music scene with his first hit in 2010, recently described the two years he was married as a distraction to his music career.

He categorically stated that he has been genuinely active for 11 years, not 13 years as some might believe.

"My relationship was short compared to my career. I became famous in 2010, and now it's 2023. In between, there were only two years that caused all the chaos. If you subtract two from thirteen, you get eleven years," Ben Pol said.

“My music catalog is extensive, with many hit songs. This two-year distraction should not make you feel like you cannot showcase the gift you were given,” he explained further.

Ben Pol and Kenyan businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai tied the knot in 2020 in a private wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends but parted ways in February 2021.

Anerlisa confirmed the end of their short-lived marriage in 2022, expressing gratitude to her legal advocates, Hamza Jabir and Hosea Chamba, for efficiently handling the process.

In a recent interview with blogger Millard Ayo, Ben Pol admitted that he did not fully enjoy his marriage to Anerlisa Muigai.

He said the marriage was more about showcasing their relationship online than experiencing the deeper aspects of married life.

“To be honest, I shouldn’t be a liar, I didn’t really enjoy the marriage. The marriage plans to have children, I’ve never seen. I didn’t see marriage as I do with other people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bongo artiste has promised his fans something special from his upcoming album.

“I have a very tight album,” he said.

