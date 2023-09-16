Christian Shusho: Kenyan gospel industry is not as bad as many think





Tanzanian gospel star Christian Shusho has defended the Kenyan gospel industry that is now perceived to be in shambles.

Shusho, who by now should probably have Kenyan citizenship thanks to her frequent visits, has said the Kenyan gospel industry isn’t as bad as many think.

“My take is that the Kenyan gospel is doing okay. Yes, there might have been a few mistakes here and there but the industry is still intact,” Shusho said.

To back up her claims, the Tanzanian artiste even mentioned a few Kenyan gospel artiste whom she believes are still true to the ministry.

“There are still a few people who have stayed the course. There are a few good remnants here. There is Mercy Masika, Daddy Owen is also doing very well, Guardian Angel too. There is quite a number,” she said.

In the last few years, the Kenyan gospel industry and artiste have made headlines for all the wrong reasons with endless scandals and controversies.

The industry has also witnessed a number of former gospel singers such as Bahati and Willy Paul switching to secular music.

