SGR fence vandalised! Police launch investigation





Authorities in Lukenya, Machakos County, are investigating the vandalism of a fence at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) by unidentified individuals.

According to the police, during a routine patrol on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, they discovered that the SGR fence had been damaged.

Notably, this incident occurred despite the government’s clear warning to the public against vandalizing government property.

“The fence which is over 20 meters long had been vandalized and the wire mesh was stolen,” a report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

Police are currently overseeing the re-fencing of the vandalized section as if left open, then it will lead to more robberies and vandals stealing parts of the SGR railway line.

Two weeks ago, Mr Francis Mugo, the Scrap Metal Council (SMC) boss, sent a warning to scrap metal dealers not to buy suspected government property.

Mr Mugo was speaking after a metal dealer was found with property that belong to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

“We cannot have people who break the law and we let them go scot-free, if it is confirmed that they have been operating without a licence then they will have a case to answer,” said Mugo.

He also said the council had already revoked the licence of Triple Seven Collectors Limited.

Mr Mugo said all government agencies that need to dispose of scrap metal should do so in consultation with the council.

According to the Scrap Metal Act 2015, Section 9(1), a person shall not deal in scrap metal unless he has a licence issued by the council and is a Scrap Metal Dealers Association member.

If a person contradicts this, they should be arrested as they have committed an offence liable to conviction.

The penalty is a fine not exceeding Sh10 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

